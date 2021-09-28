Proposed $1.2m shopping development for Nuriootpa

Plans for a development including four bulky goods shops at 6-10 Railway Terrace, Nuriootpa have been released to the public.

The project is estimated to cost $1.2 million and has been lodged with The Barossa Council by developer, Ian Mader.

According to the report, the proposal comprises the construction of a mixed-use building with warehouse, light industry and bulky goods tenancies, associated access and 20 parking spaces.

The building will total 1156 m2.

“It is anticipated that this arrangement of tenancies will provide a range of employment – generating businesses servicing the local community which both improve and compliment the amenity and existing uses within the locality,” the report said.

“The bulky goods tenancies will provide a frontage to a state maintained road with convenient access and linkages to the surrounding uses within the employment zone.”