Programme helps to drive youth future

The Drive My Future programme is back on the road and offering in car assistance for learner drivers to gain their logbook hours.

The Barossa Council have been supporting this programme since it commenced and now learner drivers can receive direct support by a reduced hourly rate with a one-hour drive in the Youth Barossa car with a volunteer supervising driver costing $6.50.

Angaston’s John Tatnell has made the most of the driving programme, building up his confidence to get behind the wheel.