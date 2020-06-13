Programme helps to drive youth future

The Drive My Future programme is back on the road and offering in car assistance for learner drivers to gain their logbook hours.
The Barossa Council have been supporting this programme since it commenced and now learner drivers can receive direct support by a reduced hourly rate with a one-hour drive in the Youth Barossa car with a volunteer supervising driver costing $6.50.
Angaston’s John Tatnell has made the most of the driving programme, building up his confidence to get behind the wheel.
“I feel like I am getting more confident with driving,” said John.
“I got my learner’s a bit late but this has been helping me along the way.”
John hopes to be able to gain his licence in coming months which will help him get to work in Rowland Flat, which currently his mode of transport is by cycling.
He encourages other young people to consider taking up the initiative.
“The volunteers make you feel comfortable and give advice and other tips,” said John.
The programme commenced in 2018 and has helped many young people who do not have access to a vehicle or a supervising driver.
The eligibility criteria are that you must be 16 – 26 years of age; live, work or study in The Barossa Council region, and have had lessons with a qualified driving instructor.
To enter the programme an interview is conducted with the programme co-ordinator to assess the learner’s suitability and explain how the programme works.
There are also free information and road safety sessions held throughout the year that all participants are encouraged to attend.
Volunteer, Peter Perkins has been with the programme from the beginning and helped to guide many young people to gain their confidence behind the wheel.
“John is a great case of where this service is required,” said Peter.
“Nowadays learner drivers need to do 75 hours of driving and this service is filling a great void and doing a great service for people in the community.”
Peter said as a volunteer supervising driver, the role is to encourage the young people and provide some tips, if needed, along the way.