Priority boarding for the vaccinated

Travelling overseas and welcoming international visitors back to the Barossa will soon be made easier with the introduction of ‘vaccine passports’ which are set to be trialled and introduced within weeks.

Despite the uncertainty of borders re-opening and resuming international flights, it is evident that digital or printed vaccination certificates will be a necessity for the future of travel.

Vaccine passports will be used for international travel that show verification of someone’s COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Barossa Council Mayor, Mr Bim Lange acknowledged the benefits the use of passports would be to welcoming international visitors back to the Barossa.

“I have had both my COVID vaccines, so I think it’s a great initiative that we can use something like the passport to further encourage people to come back to our region,” he said.

“It also puts some sort of level of safety within the community.”

Recently, Prime Minister Scott Morrison promised Australians that travel will be able to resume more broadly when each state reaches 80 per cent full vaccination.

As of September 14, 41.8 per cent of South Australians have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 60.5 per cent aged 16 and over have received one dose.

Currently all travellers to Australia must undertake a mandatory two week quarantine no matter their vaccination status.

“As people come into our region they can feel that there is that mechanism in place so people can still go out to enjoy all the things we have to offer,” Mayor Lange said.

“We are starting to see it even more so now with certain businesses and we are accustomed to QR codes so I think it’s smart technology.”

Despite the positives, it has been argued by the Australian human rights commission that vaccine passports could have significant impacts for privacy and autonomy, freedom of movement and association, equity and discrimination.

“There is always this invasion of privacy that pops up, but I’ve always worked on the basis that if your doing the right thing, you have nothing to hide so if it’s a mechanism that can keep us engaging in the community, I can’t see any great disadvantages,” Mayor Lange said.

“If it’s to the benefit of our region then we should embrace it.

“We have gone through a difficult couple of years, we now have to learn to live with the virus and we now need to take all necessary precautions.”

Although there is no clear indication yet on how the passports can be accessed, the proposed usage may vary depending on the sector and areas of COVID-19 risks.