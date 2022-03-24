Preserving stories of the plains

Cambrai Agricultural Museum Inc. is currently preparing to embark on an oral history project to help preserve the stories of the township and its surrounding districts.

After receiving a History Trust of SA grant last year to purchase professional recording equipment and undertake training, the committee is in the process of compiling a list of interviewees, be they local larrikins, community stalwarts or even people who have since moved away from the district, to help them build a better picture of what life was like in the area in times gone by.

“It’s long overdue,” said Archives Officer, Mrs Rose Laucke, who’s lived on a farm in the neighbouring community of Kongolia since the Laucke family closed Angaston’s flour mill in the 1970s.

“A lot of us are getting into our eighties and might ‘drop off the perch’, so it is fairly important to start getting some oral history recorded!”

Committee President, Ms Tania Bailey, said she was keen to see as many people involved in the project as possible, and welcomed anyone with current or former historical ties to the region to get in touch.

“There’s a certain amount that is able to be captured in the archives with the newspaper clippings and everything else, but a lot of those stories that are in people’s heads, you can’t capture that any other way,” she told The Leader.

The oral history project is just one of several the committee has been working on recently, with work on a museum collection policy underway; and in 2019, it completed re-roofing the 1911 St. John’s Lutheran Church building that the museum is housed in.

The museum’s unique ‘stump shed’, built using the pioneer technique of stacking mallee stumps ‘Tetris-style’ to construct walls, is also on the agenda, with the committee urgently seeking appropriate funding to replace the roof, in order to prevent further deterioration of this bygone building material and method.

“People these days don’t see how that sort of waste material could be used to make stuff, whereas back then it was a damn good idea,” remarked committee member, Mr Trevor Masters, who along with valued Life Member, Mr Ivan Bormann, assists with the museum’s general maintenance.

With several new members elected at last year’s AGM, the committee is looking forward to “fresh ideas” and growing its community presence and visitor appeal over the coming months and years.

“Most museums are similar in what they collect, but we’ve got a few things that other people haven’t got, like our collection of dog tags,” said Rose.

There are also a couple of common misnomers the committee would like to clear up.

“It’s not all about the agricultural museum, which everybody thinks it is,” said Mrs Marj Nuske, who has volunteered with the museum for at least 30 years.

“It’s more about everything to do with agricultural women, men and households that went with agriculture of that time.

“A lot of people like to come back here and find the history of their families, and it’s all here from way back to about 1912.”

It’s also not all about Cambrai, the committee say, with the history of surrounding areas such as Sedan, Black Hill, Angas Valley, Kongolia and Sanderston captured in the archives, which are extensive and of great interest to visitors.

“It shows all the advancements and innovations and how far we’ve come since those years,” said Tania, who is keen to ensure the museum stays connected with future generations.

“The shift in society from then to now is huge. This place captures a lot of that sort of history which is not available anymore.

“If we don’t step up or start taking an interest then a lot of that history can be lost.”

Anyone who may be able to assist with the museum’s oral history project, or would like more information, can email cambrai.agricultural.museum@gmail.com