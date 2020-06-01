As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
We have been incredibly lucky in that we mostly work outside, and we have small teams.
Therefore our trades have been able to continue working with minimal disruption.
Our office in Kapunda has been able to reduce staffing hours so I feel we have adapted ok but we are taking each day as it comes.
The people behind our business are our family.
We have been working together for many years and will continue for many more.
I am proud to have these people working with me in our business.
This time has highlighted for me that we need to check in with the people and businesses in our own backyard.
Do what we can to ease their stress and struggle as we need local industry to keep us going.
The stress and unknown is very worrying but the support we have been shown from our valued customers has been the game changer for our business.
We try to sponsor as many local sporting clubs and events that we can.
I’m not sure about the others but I would like to think our business is providing a service that leaves our customers feeling positive and happy with their decisions.
We really hope our journey together is positive for the customer and for us.
