Monday, June 1, 2020

As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.

Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,

With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..

premium roofing & patios

>> Annette Pittam, Nicole Pfitzner and Linda Carter are part of the team. Main Photo Above >> Kallan Pfitzner of Premium Roofing and Patios

Given the current climate, what ways have you adapted your business?

And what do you currently offer?

We have been incredibly lucky in that we mostly work outside, and we have small teams.

Therefore our trades have been able to continue working with minimal disruption.

Our office in Kapunda has been able to reduce staffing hours so I feel we have adapted ok but we are taking each day as it comes.

Tell us the story of your business?

Who are the people behind your business, what makes you proud to be a business owner?

The people behind our business are our family.

We have been working together for many years and will continue for many more.

I am proud to have these people working with me in our business.

In your opinion, why is it important now more than ever for locals to shop in the Barossa?

This time has highlighted for me that we need to check in with the people and businesses in our own backyard.

Do what we can to ease their stress and struggle as we need local industry to keep us going.

The stress and unknown is very worrying but the support we have been shown from our valued customers has been the game changer for our business.

How does your business benefit the community?

We try to sponsor as many local sporting clubs and events that we can.

What do you pride yourself on?

What separates your business from all of the others?

I’m not sure about the others but I would like to think our business is providing a service that leaves our customers feeling positive and happy with their decisions.

We really hope our journey together is positive for the customer and for us.

contact details

phone

08 8566 2922

open

Mon–Fri 9:00am–5:00pm

Address

123 Old Adelaide Road, Kapunda

web

www.premiumroofingandpatios.com.au

Since 1918 The Leader has been the leading source of local news in the Barossa Valley, South Australia.

