Units from both Northern Barossa and Light CFS groups are responding to a grass fire in a paddock on Belvidere Road in Nuriootpa, near the Sturt Highway.

It has caused an electricity outage in Nuriootpa affecting 955 customers.

SA Power Networks crews are working on restoring power.

- Advertisement -

Traffic is continuing to flow on the Sturt Highway, however smoke is drifting into the Nuriootpa township.