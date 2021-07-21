Positive case at Gawler school

Six more cases of COVID-19 have been revealed this afternoon, including one with a link to a Gawler school.

A child under five years old is linked to the exposure site at The Greek on Halifax.

Five people, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s have been linked to the exposure site of Tenafeate Creek Wines at Yattalunga.

Gawler & District College B-12 has been closed until further notice in response to one of the latest infections.

“SA Health has informed us that a member of our school community has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Principal, Angela Michael in a letter to parents.

“As a result, our school premises will be closed until further notice to allow for a thorough clean.

“We will not be able to reopen to children of essential workers or vulnerable children until public health officials indicate that we can.”

Meanwhile, testing facilities at Tanunda are set to be increased, with Chief Public Health Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier announcing that a second lane will be added at the Tanunda Hospital drive through clinic.

Please refer to the SA Health website for a list of exposure sites.