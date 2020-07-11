Population boom for Kapunda?

Kapunda has topped the list of eight Light Regional Council towns predicted to grow as a result of a post COVID-19 population shift to the country a recently released national property report has said.

According to Ripehouse Advisory research, which surveyed 129 leading property professionals, home buyers will look to purchase in “regional bands” located within a two to three hour commute from major cities and workplaces after realising it was possible to work from home during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

It is predicted buyers will be seeking properties in Kapunda, as well as Freeling, Greenock, Nuriootpa, Hewett, Roseworthy, Wasleys and Hamilton, resulting in an 18.61 per cent growth spurt in the Light Regional Council region.

Government stimulus packages like the HomeBuilder scheme and low interest rates will also support those wanting the country lifestyle, especially first home buyers.

Mr Charles Goulder, Principal of Professionals Kapunda/Eudunda said the survey prediction was positive news for Kapunda and also good timing with the progress of Five Shillings Estate and the completion of a series of main street and other town enhancements.

“We are in a position now where we are having a lot of new blocks coming onto the market,” said Charles.

“Kapunda has a brand new supermarket, a brand new bakery and a nice outlook from the main street with a beautiful park right in the centre.

“All the positive things that a small community like Kapunda needed and it has set us up beautifully for the future with the predicted growth.

“Everyone is looking positively towards the future.”

