Police presence

With venues closed and people staying in, there’s more time and resources available to zero in on those not doing the right thing, police say.

Since social restrictions were rolled out in March in an attempt to ‘flatten the curve’ of COVID-19 infections, Senior Sergeant Dave Walker of Nuriootpa Police said the Barossa community has been doing “exceptionally well” at adhering to directions.

“The main thing is that our residents appear to understand the importance of social distancing. Their actions demonstrate this and it is working,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“We’re actually a bit of a shining light with that at the moment if you ask me, because we got a bit of a scare, simple as that.”

With a reduction in some types of incidents, Senior Sergeant Walker said police now have more resources to target poor driver behaviour and conduct spot checks at known gathering hot spots.

“The benefit for us is we have an increasing patrol strength on the road so that we can do that,” he said.

“There was a misconception earlier in the piece about drug and alcohol testing, and the misconception was that SAPOL weren’t doing it anymore. That’s completely incorrect.

“What we are doing is utilising the mobile testing platform that we’re allowed to use under legislation. Instead of standing on the side of the road pulling cars in, we’ll just pull you over an do it. And with more cars to do that, more people get pulled over.”

To date the community has largely followed social restriction directions, with no fines or formal warnings reported in the Barossa.

“The big test for us was on the Easter weekend, where we concentrated our patrols at looking at areas of congregation,” said Senior Sergeant Walker.

“Along with the National Parks, there was also other areas of congregation that were known to the patrol officers where they would do spot checks etcetera, and much to our delight, people were conforming to the requirements and the social distancing was brilliant.”

When the Barossa Valley coronavirus cluster was revealed in late March, officers were performing around 40 to 50 ‘COVID checks’ per day, ensuring individuals instructed to self-isolate were doing so.

With the exception of two American tourists who fled back to their country of origin whilst under quarantine, compliance has been “sensational”, and the response to increased police presence in neighbourhoods has been received well by the community.

“I’ve got to say, it has actually shown a true community spirit out here, which is what you’d expect in a country region,” said Senior Sergeant Walker.

Patrol priorities have included supermarkets in light of panic buying, but police say it has settled down with the Barossa cluster acting as a strong deterrent for people who live further afield to travel into the region.

Nonetheless, non-essential travel into the Barossa is still being monitored by police, especially in light of the recent announcement that cellar doors are once again permitted to sell takeaways.

“It is important for that any person travelling to the Barossa Valley consider the necessity to do so. Can I achieve what I want to do without such travel? Does a delivery option exist?” Senior Sergeant Walker said.

While police here and across the state are encouraged by the level of compliance South Australians have enacted, the general messaging to stay home unless necessary remains.

“You’re not encouraged to go out, but you are allowed to go out for the purpose of exercise and essential shopping etcetera,” said Senior Sergeant Walker.

“You need to maintain your social distancing and take your risk precautions where necessary.

“That’s the only way we’re going to beat this.”

Local police have not recorded any rise in domestic violence reports during the social isolation period.