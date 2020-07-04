As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
Plum Pride Plumbing & Gas Pty has been operating for 5 years in December.
Daniel has been in the plumbing and gas trade for 27 years and has a wealth of knowledge in his trade.
Craig MacDonald, a newly qualified plumber, has been with Plum Pride Plumbing & Gas for nearly four years and has a welding background after completing an apprenticeship on the oil rigs in the north sea.
Daniel has recently taken on another apprentice, Alex Lovell.
Alex is qualified carpenter by trade and has started as a mature adult apprentice.
Hayley MacDonald is the girl behind the scenes. She has worked in the construction industry for over 21 years and works full time as a project manager for a local Barossa builder.
We are proud to offer local businesses and local clients our expertise in the Plumbing & Gas industry.
I think it’s always important to support local business.
We support local rugby clubs, the local junior development golf club, the local RSL and are involved in local community action groups.
As a local business, we provide a high standard of work, we are qualified and insured.
We pride ourselves on our reputation, and making sure the job is completed to a high standard first time, every time.
We offer more training opportunities (apprenticeships) within the plumbing and gas industry.
We pride ourselves on being local and supporting local business, i.e. suppliers, local clubs and providing a local service.