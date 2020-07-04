Saturday, July 4, 2020

shop local with
Plum Pride Plumbing & Gas

shop local
and support
local jobs

As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.

Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,

With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..

Plum Pride Plumbing & Gas

>> Daniel Springhall and Craig MacDonald Directors of Plum Pride Plumbing & Gas Pty Ltd. Main Picture: An ensuite from one of Plum Prides new build projects.

Tell us the story of your business?

Who are the people behind your business, what makes you proud to be a business owner?

Plum Pride Plumbing & Gas Pty has been operating for 5 years in December.

Daniel has been in the plumbing and gas trade for 27 years and has a wealth of knowledge in his trade.

Craig MacDonald, a newly qualified plumber, has been with Plum Pride Plumbing & Gas for nearly four years and has a welding background after completing an apprenticeship on the oil rigs in the north sea.

Daniel has recently taken on another apprentice, Alex Lovell. 

Alex is qualified carpenter by trade and has started as a mature adult apprentice.

Hayley MacDonald is the girl behind the scenes. She has worked in the construction industry for over 21 years and works full time as a project manager for a local Barossa builder.

We are proud to offer local businesses and local clients our expertise in the Plumbing & Gas industry.

In your opinion, why is it important now more than ever for locals to shop in the Barossa?

I think it’s always important to support local business.

How does your business benefit the community?

We support local rugby clubs, the local junior development golf club, the local RSL and are involved in local community action groups.

As a local business, we provide a high standard of work, we are qualified and insured.

What do you pride yourself on?

What separates your business from all of the others?

We pride ourselves on our reputation, and making sure the job is completed to a high standard first time, every time.

We offer more training opportunities (apprenticeships) within the plumbing and gas industry.

We pride ourselves on being local and supporting local business, i.e. suppliers, local clubs and providing a local service.

contact details

phone

08 8524 6718

0431 511 530

Email

plumpride1@gmail.com

Web

www.plumpride.com.au

Connect with us

Facebook-f

Find us on map

Follow us on Instagram @barossaleader

Since 1918 The Leader has been the leading source of local news in the Barossa Valley, South Australia.

© 2020 Leader Newspapers Pty. Ltd.