Playground plea

Barossa Young Ambassador, Abbey Underwood has called for playgrounds across the Barossa to be inclusive for all children with varying abilities.

Using her experience during the Barossa Young Ambassador programme to research ‘What is an inclusive and accessible playground and how will it benefit Barossa tourism?’, Abbey presented to The Barossa Council meeting last week following an invite from Barossa Mayor Michael “Bim” Lange.

Drawing on her work experience and knowledge in the disability sector, Abbey’s presentation was positively received and provides the 19 year old with encouragement that the region is set for change.

“I was really pleasantly surprised by how well my presentation was received,” said Abbey.

“They (council) were eager to hear and ready to know and learn more.”

Abbey’s passionate presentation to the Council meeting called for activities at eye level for people that can’t or don’t want to climb, limiting the use of bark chips to enable those in a wheel chair to navigate their way around a playground and ensuring that ramps are level with the ground to prevent wheelchairs tipping.

She called for talking boards, inclusive swings with back support, low to ground activity boards and obstacles, inground activities and water play at one solid level.

Abbey saw value in offering more playgrounds across the region that have the capacity to accommodate all abilities, adding it would also benefit the region’s tourism.

During the Council meeting, Council’s director of corporate and community services, Ms Jo Thomas, said plans for a new Tanunda Playground had already accommodated some of Abbey’s points.

And it is understood she has since reached out to Abbey for a chance to further work with her.

“My biggest fear was that they would say all these things and they would come back and say why or no or no we don’t need that,” said Abbey.

“But to hear they had already had some of these things in the new playground shows how much research and enthusiasm Council are already putting into this.”

Abbey said improved playgrounds are one aspect and added a community who welcomes change and inclusivity is another.

“There needs to be the knowledge and communication behind it and promote that to families who have children with a disability,” said Abbey.

“There are families who are embarrassed and scared of the reaction they get from people at a playground.

“I grew up in a family where everyone was included and treated the same way and I want that for people with a disability too.”