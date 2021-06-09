Plastics recycling facility a step closer

Student support organisation, Father’s Farm in Nuriootpa is an ideal potential site for a new plastics recycling drop-off facility for Barossa wineries and businesses, a new report has found.

The report, which was presented to about 70 attendees at a Plastics Recycling Forum held at Barossa Campus last Thursday, is part of ongoing work by the Wine Industry Sustainable Packaging Alliance (WISPA), supported by RDA Barossa Gawler Light Adelaide Plains and Green Industries SA, to improve packaging and recyclability within the wine industry.

While as a whole, the Barossa wine industry is already recycling 94 percent of its waste, the report found small to medium wineries contribute about 40 percent of the remaining 3,100t that goes into landfill every year, and vineyards, 20 percent.