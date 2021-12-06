Planting positivity through social change

Planting a seed in the minds of others to inspire positive change is something #PlantASeedForSafety founder, Ms Alex Thomas, hopes to achieve in the Barossa.

Ms Thomas began the #PlantASeedForSafety rural change initiative in South Australia in 2018.

The initiative started as a social media campaign centred around the profiling of the stories of rural women, who are often already leading the conversation about health, safety and wellbeing in rural communities.

“Originally from a sheep station in the north-east pastoral, #PlantASeedForSafety was inspired by my journey as a part-time carer for my disabled dad, Chris, as a result of his life on the land,” Ms Thomas said.

“Quite simply, I don’t want what happened to my dad to happen to anyone else’s, and I’ll do everything in my power to help get people home safe and healthy at the end of each day.”

Ms Thomas, who is a self-employed speaker, facilitator, consultant and entrepreneur, said it was her life’s work to put health, safety and wellbeing firmly on the agenda in each and every part of the rural ecosystem.

“The strain of the last couple of years continues to have an enormous impact on the Barossa community, and preserving their health, safety and wellbeing has never been more important,” she said.

“From industry associations to sporting clubs, pubs, employers and community groups, health and wellbeing should be on the agenda.

“With a view to eventually scale the #PlantASeedForSafety initiative nationwide, I’m looking forward to working with the Barossa community to facilitate a pilot series of fun, meaningful activities that put health, safety and wellbeing front of mind.”

Ms Thomas has placed a shovel at the front bar of the Eden Valley Hotel as a symbol for planting positivity in others.

“The #PlantASeedForSafety shovel lends itself to the power of influence, of storytelling and of good conversation, and our ability, particularly of women, to plant a seed in the minds of others to inspire positive change,” she said.

“Everyone knows the front bar of the local waterhole is prime real estate for a good chat, and the Eden Valley Hotel is no exception.”