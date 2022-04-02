Plans for a Collingrove Barossa Experience

The National Trust of South Australia (NTSA) has an exciting plan for an authentic experience based at Collingrove, near Angaston.

The former Angas family home was built in the mid 1850’s by John Howard Angas and remained in the family until 1976, when his grandson, Ronald Angas gave the property to the National Trust of South Australia.

Dr. Darren Peacock, chief executive officer of NTSA, said the proposed Collingrove Barossa Experience would incorporate the authentic and original features of the home with a programme of activities connecting heritage and the environment of the 1850’s with today’s society.

John Howard Angas’ brother, George French Angas (1822–1886) spent some years at Collingrove and is recognised as one of the 19th century’s outstanding colonial artists.

As a young man in the 1840s, George journeyed to Australia and New Zealand, where he excelled at capturing the minute detail of plants and people, objects

and landscapes.

Transforming the original office from where the Angas pastoral company was managed, into an art gallery to show his works is part of the plan.

The National Trust is working alongside the grandson of the donor, John Angas and his wife Jan Angas, to bring the historic elements and new plans together.

Both the National Trust and Angas family are eager to include the local community in different ways as the project evolves.

Work over the last 3 years has ignited community interest with upgrades to the accommodation for wellness retreats as well as building restoration to the chimneys and water drainage around the building.

Future activities will work closely alongside First Nations people with an ethno-botanical garden, linking native plant species and how the local Aboriginal people used them, which is well documented in George’s illustrations.

The house and surrounding land has space to host small and large events and is envisaged as a cultural place to retreat, exchange ideas and learn valuable skills through a well curated programme including music, artists in residence and artisan trade skills.

The existing buildings can be transformed and added to, to attract visitors from far and wide to engage and learn more of the Barossa Valley’s heritage beginning with First Nations peoples through European settlement and today.

The NTSA is confident that the proposed plan will bring significant benefits to the Barossa region and has applied for funding with the Australian Government’s Building Better Regions Fund.

Meanwhile, that the South Australian Museum currently has an exhibition Illustrating the Antipodes, George French Angas in Australia and New Zealand 1844-1845, running until May 8.

The exhibition is curated by Dr Philip Jones, and is based on his book of the same title.

