Plans for $15 million Kapunda High upgrade

Concept designs for a $15 million capital work upgrade to Kapunda High School were released recently by the State Government.

Among the upgrades being considered by the school is additional learning areas, demolition of aged relocatable accommodation and/or lightweight modular facilities, new buildings to provide additional accommodation, refurbishment of existing infrastructure to provide flexible, contemporary learning spaces, improved street presence and connectivity to the community, removal of asbestos and new landscaping.

School principal, Ms Kristen Masters said the brand new state of the art facilities will be good for 21st century learning.

She said the development would cater for enrolments for a growing region and year 7 students going into secondary schools in 2022.

A new three level building will be placed on the edge of the oval and provide the school with a new music suite complete with rehearsal rooms.

Another one of the levels will have a STEM focus with the top floor designated as a senior school area complete with a year 12 study space.

Other buildings as part of the re-development will include space for English and humanitarian subjects and a science lab.

“There are transportables at the school that are almost 60 years old so it will be great to have some contemporary learning spaces,” said Ms Masters.

The end result, which is to be ready by October, 2021 will enable Kapunda High to accommodate up to 700 students and provide a learning programme in more contemporary facilities.

The State Government’s $1.3 billion capital works programme forms part of the biggest investment into education by any state government in the state’s history.