Piccolo to resign

Light MP, Mr Tony Piccolo will resign from the candidacy for Schubert and seek endorsement for Light after the Electoral Districts Boundaries Commission last week launched the new state boundaries which come into affect in 2022.

The new look Schubert is different to what was being proposed by the Electoral Districts Boundaries Commission, who sought to bring in parts of the Light electorate townships of Gawler, Hewett, Reid and Willaston into the seat of Schubert.

Given this proposal, Mr Piccolo indicated his intentions to run as a Labor candidate for Schubert and ignited an intense campaign over the last few months.

While expressing his disappointment in the decision last week, Mr Piccolo said he does not regret putting his hand up to run for Schubert.

“It has been a great experience to meet and interact with new people and get a better understanding of the Barossa,” said Mr Piccolo.

“I intend to continue working on projects I have started and all commitments I have made will be honoured.”

Mr Piccolo said he will continue to provide an alternative voice and engage with local businesses, community organisations and people, to ensure their aspirations are heard and needs considered.

The Schubert electorate takes in all of the Barossa GI and goes beyond the Reservoirs into the edge of the Adelaide Hills to include townships of Mount Torrens, Cudlee Creek, Paracombe, Houghton, Sampson Flat and Uleybury. It also includes Shea-Oak Log to Koonunga and Truro.

Member for Schubert, Mr Stephan Knoll said he was thrilled that, for the first time in recent memory, the entire Barossa GI will be represented by the one MP.

“That means I can continue to be an unashamed advocate for the Barossa!,” said Mr Knoll.

“I’m also excited that Schubert is picking up Truro, St Kitts and the northern Adelaide Hills.

“I remain proud to serve what is undoubtedly the best electorate in South Australia, and look forward to being able to get on with the job and continuing to deliver for the people of Schubert.”

Mr Knoll said it was very positive that the Electoral Districts Boundaries Commission listened to the people of the Barossa and the many submissions they put forward.

