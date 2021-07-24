Passing the fiery batten

New recruit to Lyndoch Fire Brigade, Jennifer Batten is thrilled to be working alongside her father, Reuben Batten as his 22 years of service inspired her to give back to the community.

Since Jennifer was a baby Reuben has received many call-outs to gear up, prepare to put out dangerous fires and protect the community.

“I have always grown up with him in the CFS,” Jennifer said.

“He would always come home with stories and I could see how much of a difference he was making in the community and I just wanted to be a part of it.

“It’s like having family around you at the brigade.

“It’s very rewarding and everyone is really supportive.”

As one of the youngest female CFS volunteers at the brigade, Reuben said he is very proud of his daughter.

“I’m all about girl power, it’s great to see more females getting involved,” he added.

“I felt fantastic about Jennifer wanting to join.

“She is very inspirational, especially for 20 years old to have your own business and to also come join the CFS and give back to the community is great.

“I think it’s fantastic that young people are getting involved, especially when we get the bushfires, the clean-up takes a long time.

“My knees are starting to wear out so when we get into hilly areas its good for the young ones to come and assist with dragging the hoses around.

“It’s a great benefit.”

Since completing a BFF1 (Basic fire-fighting) course and receiving her first pager, Jennifer has been called out to confronting scenes.

“On my first call out, a car had rolled over and the lady was trapped,” she said.

“I was doing fire cover at the front of the car but I was able to observe and see what the other crew members were doing.

“It was good because I know everyone in the brigade and it was nice to have their support and they all check on me.”

Alongside her father, Jennifer has attended two car crashes, assisted a man on a roof who had fallen and dislocated his shoulder and had been called out to a tree down during the wild weather on Thursday.

“It was pretty confronting,” Jennifer said.

“It makes me feel nervous if we are heading out to something I haven’t been to before, but I know I can rely on everyone.”