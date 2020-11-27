Pallets destroyed in Moppa fire

A fire at a storage yard on a private property at Moppa Road, Moppa took hours to contain and showed a thick black plume of smoke across the Barossa on Monday

night.

CFS received the call at around 6.10 p.m. and 40 CFS volunteers on eight trucks attended the fire, which was at a facility storing around 1,000 wooden pallets.

Crews actively fought the fire until midnight, with a crew monitoring the fire overnight in case of any flareups.

According to CFS, crews used a front end loader to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to some vehicles located nearby.

On Tuesday, 12 CFS volunteers on three trucks attended the fire ground, using excavators and heavy machinery to ensure that it is completely extinguished ahead of this week’s hot weather.