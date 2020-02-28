Pallet donations to help wildlife

Barossa Enterprises, Nuriootpa are re-purposing donated pallets into boxes which will provide vital protection and shelter for bushfire affected animals.

Barossa Bottling Services, Nuriootpa are the first local business to donate pallets in aid of this project, after donating over 200 just last week.

Receiving this quantity means Barossa Enterprises can create prototypes and then commence production straight away.

Ms Kerry Hampel, Branding and Business Relationship Manager at Barossa Enterprises explained the recent bushfires have burnt millions of hectares of Australian land and have had a devastating impact on already vulnerable species and the environment.

“We want to make a difference by helping create homes for native wildlife,” said

Kerry.

“Our team wanted to get involved in the recovery process and are passionate about making a difference to assist in re-establishing homes for animals such as the black cockatoo, possums and gliders.

“Our organisation is really known for the production of quality timber boxes so we see this as a good fit.”

Ms Gayle Manning, Client Liaison Officer at Barossa Bottling said the donation was ‘heartwarming’ and while she believes it’s a small thing, it feels good to make an impact.

“The pallets are non-returnable, and have been used for cardboard and glass. It’s better for them to be recycled for an end use, rather than burnt or discarded,” she said.

“It feels good to be helping. I was caught in the Eden Valley fires and lost fencing and sheep, so this means a lot to us. And here we are all animal lovers!”