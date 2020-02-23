Painting the nation teal

When it comes to raising awareness of ovarian cancer, Kapunda’s Megan McWaters is the first to line up.

But a recent phone call from Ovarian Cancer Australia brought an unexpected twist when she was asked to be the face of the February advertising campaign for Terry White Chemmart.

The retail manager of the Kapunda store was happy to take on the new role, but behind her smile and new found fame, is a cause very close to her heart.

The mother of three is the fourth woman in her family to be carrying the BRCA 1 gene and her risk of getting ovarian and breast cancer is higher than the average person.

“The things that I do, I do without the recognition and I do what I do because I am passionate about the cause,” said Megan.

“I am honoured to be part of the campaign but what ever I can do to promote more awareness on ovarian cancer, I am more than happy to do it.”

Megan’s mother, Annette Davidson was diagnosed with ovarian cancer more than five years ago and so began their journey together in raising more awareness of the teal ribbon and the disease.

They have been fundraising for the organisation ever since in the hope that one day one test can be created to assist in the diagnosis of ovarian cancer.

Megan was a keynote speaker at a morning tea yesterday and will attend a function in Canberra next week to continue to promote the cause.

“I have already done one Parliamentary speaking session to seek more money for testing, for early genetic testing which is what my family has been through,” said Megan.

“I feel like if one person can hear my story and feel compelled to help then, I have done my job.

“My main aim is to make people aware of the signs and symptoms and further up the chain have more funding for research because there is not one definitive test for ovarian cancer. The aim would be to go like you do for a pap smear.”

Megan has watched her aunty and grandma die from ovarian cancer and is now watching her mother’s battle get a little harder.

“That makes me even more determined,” said Megan.

“All my energy is going into her and my family and I would love to be doing more. It is also something we are passionate about here too at TerryWhite Chemmart Kapunda.”

Having undergone a full hysterectomy and since then having regular specialist check ups to monitor her health, Megan hopes the work she does now will mean her own children – Chloe, Josh and Joel, have a greater outcome, if they are carriers of the gene too.

“For me it was an easy decision to have the testing and now it is done, I am proactive,” said Megan.

“But there is that guilt of, if I have passed that gene onto my children. But I hope by the time they are tested and if they do have the gene there is means and measures to not have to make the massive decisions I have.”

Given her experience and continued role she takes on, Megan said it is important for people to know the signs and the symptoms.

“And if you are not sure about it, follow it up with your GP and if you are not comfortable with that response, keep following it up. Unfortunately the symptoms can be so many things,” said Megan.

“With my mother’s journey, they were trialing a new chemo and therapies and that’s great too.

“The survival rate in the first five years is not good.

“But I hope that one day ovarian cancer is at the same awareness as breast cancer.”