Outstanding Fashion Graduate award for Ashleigh

Tanunda’s Ashleigh Harris has won the HomeStart Outstanding Fashion Graduate of the Year award after her first ever runway show and collection ‘Odyssey’.

Twenty-four Bachelor of Creative Arts (Fashion) graduates took part in the runway show ‘Kaleidoscope’, at Flinders University on February 8.

The award, which came with $2,000, will help Ashleigh set up her own sewing room and get her own business in the works.

“My very first thought was ‘damn I have to make a speech’ but when it sunk in what I had won I felt completely overwhelmed, there were lots of tears,” said Ashleigh.

“I am so grateful for the support of family, friends and my brilliant lecturers. It affirmed all the blood, sweat, tears, time and money I put into this collection and the long nights in the workroom coupled with early morning commutes from Tanunda weren’t for naught.”

Each student was required to present their own collection comprising of five outfits out of however many garments they’d like.

Ashleigh’s collection included two evening gowns, two jumpsuits, a coat, faux fur jacket and stole, a custom printed shirt and shorts.

The 22 year old explained she was inspired by 70’s glam rockers for her collection and created looks for Prince, Elton John, David Bowie, Debbie Harry and Freddie Mercury.

By utilising male and female models she wanted to pay homage to musical greats that often pushed gender and fashion boundaries.

She didn’t use black or white within her collection, instead choosing a colour palette what she thought best represented each muse.

“The night was a complete whirlwind of nerves and excitement, a whole lot of fingers crossed hoping your garment will still fit the models and not fall apart on the runway! But seeing what started out as drawings and an idea come to life and walk down the runway is something pretty amazing,” said Ashleigh.

“It really feels like a huge accomplishment having my first runway collection at 22. I am so proud and excited to see where this runway debut will take me in to the future.

“However, I was one in a class of 24 where there were girls younger than me presenting these amazing collections, so I think that the natural comparison kept me pretty humble throughout the whole experience.”

From here, Ashleigh hopes to direct and style photoshoots for the four other outfits in her collection to build her portfolio, as well as display her outfits with a corresponding hand-drawn portrait in a SALA exhibition.

But in the long term she hopes to break into the industry through either fashion illustration, styling, fashion design or even building her own brand.

“Ultimately the big dream, for anyone in fashion surely, is to have one of my pieces walk the red carpet… but that will take some working up to,” said Ashleigh.