Our Australia Day honours

High honour for Maggie

Barossa’s most famous food identity is one of just 25 people in the nation appointed Officer of the Order (AO) as part of the 2022 Australia Day Order of Australia Honours List (General Division).

Mrs Maggie Beer has been acknowledged for her distinguished service to the tourism and hospitality industries as a cook, restaurateur and author, as well as her work in aged welfare.

Humbled by the honour, she said “it’s pretty fantastic” to be recognised in such a manner.

“I’m amazed, I pinch myself, it’s quite unbelievable,” she told The Leader.

Her love of the Barossa is well noted, as she grasps any opportunity to highlight her home region, whether it’s whilst being a special guest on MasterChef Australia, a judge for The Great Australian Bake Off, or presenting online cooking series, Cooking with Maggie.

For Maggie, the AO helps shine a spotlight on the Valley and the causes she champions.

“I think it is always nice to have positive attention on the Barossa…Every positive story is a good one for all of us,” Maggie said.

Yet she believes there are many others in the region who warranted such honour.

“There are so many people that are deserving…it can be both humbling and embarrassing that you are the one that gets singled out,” she said.

Maggie has accumulated an impressive list of achievements over her career.

She has an Honorary Doctorate from both the University of South Australia and Macquarie University; appeared on a postage stamp as an Australia Post Australian Legends Award recipient in 2014, and was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in 2012.

She’s the South Australian Ambassador for the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation; a proprietor of Maggie Beer’s Farm Shop since 1999 and founder of the Maggie Beer Food Club.

More recently, Maggie has focused on the elderly by establishing the Aged Care Dining Research Project, Kalyra Communities in 2020 and testifying about aged care nutrition before the Royal Commission into Aged Care in 2019; after co-authoring, Maggie’s Recipe for Life and establishing the Maggie Beer Foundation.

“It’s interesting, because it was the Senior Australian of the Year that gave me the platform to do what I wanted to do,” Maggie said.

“I have so many things in my life that become things I feel committed to doing and once you have a platform you have a responsibility.

“My life is like a big whirlwind still. I just turned 77 and I don’t know when I’ll ever get to retire. I’ve got too much to do!”

Spending Australia Day at home with her family, Maggie said it’s been made all the more special after hearing her close friend, Margaret Lehmann had been recognised for “all she has done for the Valley”.

“Marg has been such a vitally important voice in being part of keeping traditions alive and a visionary for the Barossa,” said Maggie.

“She should have had this recognition a long time ago…it seems a bit out of sync.”

AM for Margaret

Margaret Lehmann’s surname is synonymous with the Barossa’s rich wine history, but it’s the many varying roles she has committed to in serving her community that paints a true picture of why this long term Stonewell resident has been appointed Member (AM) of The Order Australia.

Contributions to the arts, music, tourism, heritage, food and wine, as well as regional development are listed among her many activities.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked that a group of local and not so local would come together to nominate me for this particular Australia Day Honour,” Margaret said.

Her husband, Peter was appointed a Member (AM) in the very first honours presented by the Queen in 1975 and Margaret said it was lovely to be acknowledged the same way.

“Peter and I were like two halves,” she said.

“He did his thing in meeting the critical needs of grapegrowers, that’s what he could do in terms of his love for the Barossa among many. I thought perhaps I’d better look at the bigger picture because I’m not very good at making wine!

“That’s when I stood for Council and did a heap of other things. Trying to help make a better environment to live, work and create which meant, funnily enough, the most secure form of economic development. It also created a way to protect the name ‘Barossa’ so that generations to come can take pride in what we produce, make and create.”

Margaret has always said the Barossa “has many strings to its bow” and adding more is a theme she has committed her time and talent to over her lifetime.

From founding the Peter Lehmann Arts and Education Trust, establishing the Barossa Baroque and Beyond Microfest of music and becoming a member of the Barossa Arts and Convention Centre committee; to being an adjudicator for Barossa Trust Mark, the inaugural chairman of both the SA Regional Food Co-operative and Food Barossa, as well as a member of the Community Working Group, Mount Lofty Ranges World Heritage Bid Consortium and Barossa Light Development, Regional Economic Development Organisation board – Margaret’s passions have all been about the betterment of the Barossa.

She’s helped convene Barossa Vintage Festival and Tasting Australia events, helped organise Barossa Under the Stars and Barossa London Wine Promotions as part of the Barossa Winemakers’ Committee.

Margaret is a founding member of the Barossa Region Residents’ Association and was President of the former Barossa Tourist Association.

She was appointed to the Departmental Development Advisory Committee, the Planning, State Rural Development Committee, been SA Member of the Federal Task Force on Regional Development and even spent time on the National Advisory Council of the ABC.

She’s also been Deputy Chairman of the Libraries’ Board of South Australia and was awarded the Innovation in Travel Award as well as the Brenton Langbein Medal.

In looking back, Margaret is grateful for the experiences which she translated to local causes. She also treasures the many friendships she has made along the way.

“A life is not two dimensional, it is three dimensional. We need to be nourished in all facets of living,” she told The Leader.

“Peter and I came from opposite sides politically and thinkingly, but we actually shared the same cultural values and this fascination for the Barossa.

“The Barossa and its welfare came first and it’s been one hell of a ride!”

Margaret now gains great satisfaction in nurturing future generations as they too seek to keep the Barossa’s unique heritage

alive.

“It’s heartening to see how the next generation is flourishing and there’s this lovely complexity in what I call cultural touchstones,” she said.

“When you look, there are so many incredibly rich stories – they need to be shared, valued and treasured!”



Martin’s passion for the arts

With tears in his eyes, Evanston resident, Mr Martin Johnson says he was overcome with emotion when notified he would receive an Order of Australia Medal (OAM).

A passion for seeing his community thrive through its arts and culture, Mr Johnson said “he couldn’t read the words” of the email aloud to his long-term partner, Ms Cathy Young when he was given the good news.

The 71-year-old published author received the OAM for his service to the community of Gawler, after nearly three decades of volunteering.

Mr Johnson said his OAM was recognition for the entire Gawler community and surrounding areas for supporting arts events over the years.

“Events aren’t successful unless people come and support it, as well as gain support from local businesses,” Mr Johnson said.

“My passion is to promote Gawler and surrounding districts through its culture, arts and community.

“I always say ‘the arts don’t stop at Gepps Cross’.

“Awards and events coming out of the town further help people recognise Gawler is a creative area to go to.”

In 1995, Mr Johnson established Gawler Poetry Readings and capacity crowds have since attended 97 readings.

Mr Johnson’s other community involvement includes establishing the Gawler Literary Fund, Gawler Show painting section chief steward 1998-2007, creator and convenor of Gawler’s CHANGE Original Music Festival 2014-2020, Gawler 175 Events Community Reference Group member 2013-2014 and convenor of the South Para Reservoir 60th anniversary reunion 2017-2018.

More recently, Mr Johnson has created an event providing opportunities for local original Musicians, Artists and Poets (MAP) and established Gawler’s Yellow Door Street Band in 2019, with six other volunteer musicians who perform regularly raising funds for Gawler-based charities.

Mr Johnson said after mentoring up-and-coming artists, writers and musicians, he feels a sense of pride hearing feedback when they have been published or perform songs on radio.

Mr Johnson said his continuous volunteering roles were made possible by the support of his partner, Ms Young.