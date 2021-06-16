Oscar’s OAM

A generous, modest and inspiring Tanunda man was recognised with an Order of Australia Medal as part of the Queen’s Birthday honours on Monday.

Eighty-eight year old, Mr Oscar Joppich has spent the majority of his life volunteering and helping others, but was humble in his acceptance of the medal.

“I don’t look for this sort of recognition,” he said.

“I love what I did.

“I hope this recognition encourages other people to volunteer.”

After moving to Tanunda Lutheran Home independent living in August 2005, Mr Joppich became chairman of the resident committee in the same year.

He held the position until 2014, where he took on the assistant chairman’s role until 2020.

During this time, he was crucial in lobbying council for construction of footpaths around the Lutheran Home to ensure a safer environment for those with mobility constraints, while also organising social activities for new and existing residents.

Among his notable volunteering roles, most people would recognise Mr Joppich as a volunteer driver for the Barossa Council’s Community Transport Scheme.

In a period of 14 years, Mr Joppich made 221 trips to Adelaide, driving 35,721 kilometres, giving up 1,232 hours of his time.

The community transport scheme provides cars for people who need to attend medical appointments or specialist treatment in Adelaide and are without a means of transport or unable to drive themselves.

“Adelaide was the destination, but what I learned from people and shared with them along the way was very important,” Mr Joppich said.

“I admire community transport for their amazing effort to assist people in the community.”

Mr Joppich also drove council’s shopping bus to Gawler on a regular basis, however his volunteer driving roles were not limited to the council.

For a five-year period he provided transport for employees at Barossa Enterprises, ensuring they arrived at work on time and arrived home safely.

A teacher by trade, Mr Joppich began his career with the Department of Education (South Australia) in 1954, before retiring in 1991.

During his teaching career Mr Joppich, alongside his wife Irene, volunteered in Papua New Guinea where they managed multiple guest houses.

The couple were held in high regard by their peers, with one local family naming their son Oscar, in Mr Joppich’s honour.

Mr Joppich thanked his wife, Irene, and fellow Lutheran Home resident, David Armstrong for their efforts in preparing the nomination for the medal.

“I admire the work that went into the nomination,” Mr Joppich said.

Mr Joppich highlighted a section from a piece by Richard Gillard as a motto that relates to what he has achieved:

“We are pilgrams on a journey,

We are travellers on the road,

We are here to help each other,

Walk a mile and bear the load.”

Mr Joppich will receive his Order of Australia Medal at an official ceremony later in the year.



