Opening of higher end op shop

Elcies Barossa, trading as a higher end op shop, opened on Thursday at Shop 4, 46 Murray Street, Tanunda.

The business will stock quality donated items including clothing, shoes, accessories, toys and homewares.

Ms Amelia Dawkins, LCC Marketing and Communications Manager said, “There has been a growing need for Lutheran Community Care’s services in the Barossa region for a few years now.

“In the 2019/20 financial year we supported more people at our Nuriootpa office with emergency food and Christmas hampers compared to the previous year.

“Our financial counselling and personal counselling services continue to provide many locals with much-needed support as well.

“Because of this growing need, we decided to open a new op shop in the Barossa to help us fund and grow service delivery in the area.

“After some extensive research, Tanunda was deemed the most appropriate location to establish such an initiative.

“It is important to note that all proceeds from Elcies will stay in the Barossa and enable LCC to help more local people who present to our Nuriootpa office for assistance.

“It is almost a year since Lutheran Community Care opened its first Elcies op shop on The Parade, Norwood, and that store has certainly made its mark in the local community, allowing LCC to help considerably more people across metropolitan Adelaide.

“A lot of the stock will come from the donations we receive in Adelaide, though locals will have the opportunity to donate items at the Tanunda shop or at our office in Nuriootpa.

“We have a great volunteer team who have signed up at the shop in Tanunda. They are friendly, helpful and not afraid of hard work!

“We are still looking for volunteers who would like to be a part of their community and make new friends.

Anyone interested can contact LCC Volunteer Administrator, Ms Renee Stevens on 0437 836 134.

“We were absolutely stoked with the turnout of customers on opening day,” said Amelia.

“There was a line to get in before we opened the doors and stock was flying off the shelves. We hope that people in the community will continue to support us over time.”