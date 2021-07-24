One new COVID-19 case, as SA marks another testing record

South Australia has recorded one new case of COVID-19 this morning, as the state hit another daily testing record yesterday.

The new case is linked to the Tenafeate Creek Wines cluster, a man in his 60s. The man was reported to be in quarantine at home and did not spend time in the community while infectious.

A list of exposure sites – including Seppeltsfield winery and the public toilet at the Tanunda-based Barossa Visitor Centre announced late Thursday afternoon – is available here SA Health website.

SA Premier, Mr Steven Marshall said a new daily record of 23,572 returned results was reached yesterday.

“We have cause for optimism, but we only have cause for optimism, because of the great co-operation we have from the people of South Australia,” he said.

“People are doing the right thing, they are reducing movement right across this state.”