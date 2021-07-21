One new case today, assistance for regional areas

Premier Marshall has announced regional areas including the Barossa will be eligible to receive a lockdown assistance package funded by the State Government, after being left out from Commonwealth help.

It comes as one new COVID-19 infection linked to the Modbury cluster was reported overnight, a woman in her 20s who was an employee working at The Greek on Halifax on Saturday night.

New exposure sites have been added to the SA health website.

People who have lost at least eight hours work will be able to apply for the assistance package on the seventh day of lockdown, but it will be backdated to the first day of lockdown, Premier Marshall said this morning.

The State Government will match the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Disaster Payment scheme, which provides $375 per week for those workers who have lost between 8 and less than 20 hours’ work, or have lost a full day of work, and $600 per week if a person has lost over 20 hours’ work.

Small business will also be given assistance.

An estimated 50,000 eligible SMEs across the state, such as gyms, hairdressers and cafes, will be able to apply for a $3,000 emergency cash grant, with $1,000 offered for small businesses who do not employ staff, such as sole-traders.