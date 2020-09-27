Outdoor activities such as hiking and bushwalking have experienced a resurgence during the long months of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

For experienced hiker, Ms Pam O’Donnell of Krondorf, the period of social isolation only served to cement what she already knew about walking: whether with friends or alone, it’s good for the soul.

“If you just need to get out and have some peace of mind, it’s really good for your mental health,” she said.

“You can walk for twenty minutes out in the bush and feel better, or you can walk for four or five hours and get the equal amount of pleasure.”

Pam has been interested in bushwalking since her twenties, enjoying camping trips and hiking holidays from time to time.

But it was 11 years ago when she decided to tackle the 1,200 kilometre Heysen Trail that her interest in walking really flourished.

“That really got me hooked and focussed and I just felt so fit during that time,” she said.

Pam completed the entire Heysen with the Friends of the Heysen Trail Group over a period of about six years.

She’s also walked the length of the Lavender Trail, but says there’s plenty of shorter walks in the area that are scenic and easily accessible, many of them listed in the Barossa Bushwalks guide compiled by local hiking enthusiast, Ellie Neindorf.

While some are more physically challenging, there are trails to suit all abilities, which is why Pam believes walking for recreation is such a positive and healthy pursuit.

“You just have to put one foot in front of the other,” she said.

“I’ve walked with teenagers through to seventy plus year olds.

“What I really like about it is that it doesn’t really require a lot of equipment, it doesn’t require a lot of planning unless you’re doing overnight walks.”

But if you are planning on taking on more serious hikes, Pam’s tip is to put talcum powder in your socks to help prevent blisters, wear plenty of sunscreen, and make sure to tell someone where you’re going if walking alone.

Hiking is usually seasonal, with the best times to hit the trails being March through to November.

As for Pam’s favourite walks, she recommends the Pewsey Vale part of the Heysen Trail, and Steingarten for its magnificent views.

“And then of course there’s either end of the Heysen Trail, Deep Creek Conservation Park or up in the Flinders Ranges, Wilpena Pound and Parachilna,” she said.

“But that’s the beauty of walking in South Australia, there’s so much diversity in landscapes.”