One day Angaston Show to be a crowd pleaser

Preparations are in full swing for this month’s Angaston Show with a small and willing band of volunteers working towards the February 29 event.

Show Secretary, Mrs Chris Linke is excited to see some new additions to the line up and welcomes back the old favourites which are sure to make the Angas Recreation Park “buzz” on show day.

There will be a three day horse event and the start of the 24 hour shearing competition to kick start the event on Friday.

In light of the challenging seasons which has brought with it a lack of rain and feed together with nearby bushfires and keeping in mind what is happening interstate, Chris said now more than ever it is important to come together as a community.

“And celebrate that we’re all still here and share our love of agriculture, horticulture and floriculture in whatever way we can at the local Shows,” said Chris.

“Angaston Show was part of everyone’s calendar in years gone by and we would love families to set this day aside again as a celebration of community, our region, our farmers, our businesses, the talent we can all share in the competitions and of course in celebration of the positive outcome of The Barossa Council Event Policy decision in allowing the Horses in Action and other events to continue on the oval.

“We are mindful of the stress and mental strain that a lot of our rural communities are facing and are so pleased to be hosting the Elders Beyond Blue 24 Hour Shearing Trial from Friday afternoon.

“This is something different and we hope the community come along to enjoy this.”

Chris said there is something for everyone at the Show, whether you are three or 93 years of age.

“Just come along, enjoy the horses on the oval, the shearing competitions, the sheep and goats, the petting zoo and rides, the heritage horses, trade sites and variety of food, the ag machinery, massive Lions book stall, the Machinery Preservation Society, the new Truck Show and Shine competition, and many and varied exhibits in the Show Hall,” said Chris.

“The Show Book is late this year, but there’s still time for participation and there are a number of sections that are aligned with the Central District Show’s Association Trophies.

“We can’t wait to see the Colouring Competition which will be an art display honouring our fire volunteers and we are hoping to have a number of fire units from the local brigades present on the day, so we can say ‘thank you’ there too.

“It has been an effort to pull the Show together with failing volunteer numbers, so we encourage people of all ages to look at what goes into bringing the show together on show day and finding a niche that they might be able to contribute to.”

The Show Hall will be set up differently this year with a larger focus on Lego with categories spanning for children aged pre-school to primary years.

Chris welcomed the return of the Barossa Valley Machinery Preservation Society and the climbing wall as well as new amusements and entertainment and the return of the show bags truck.

There will also be the favourites – the petting zoo and pony rides, a kid’s zone by the grandstand, an all ages tractor pull and the sheep and goat competition.

Keeping the agricultural theme strong, there will also be the latest agricultural machinery on display and there will be trade sites of interest.