Office National expands to Gawler

Anthony and Joanne Semmler of Office National Barossa are branching out into new territory, having just purchased Office National Gawler.

As from February 1, the family-owned business now includes Gawler and surrounds as part of its service area which already takes in the Barossa, Mid North, Riverland, Mid Murray, northern Adelaide Hills and Light regions.

Anthony and Joanne are eager to build on business relationships that already exist through the Office National brand and are looking forward to helping businesses in their new area to

be successful for years to come.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to expand into the Gawler area, after over 25 years of servicing the Barossa and surrounding areas with business technology, furniture and office supplies,” Anthony said.

“We’re a proud local, family owned business, and we’re determined to grow our business and improve our service to all of our customers.”

Having had a good relationship with the previous owners, Anthony, Joanne and the team will continue to provide office supplies in a timely and friendly manner whilst introducing additional services to their new area.

“Not only can we provide all office supply needs, we also have the skills and capacity to provide office technology, including supply, maintenance and technical support, which includes advice on the best equipment to suit specific needs, installation, monitoring, supply of consumables and troubleshooting from our in-house technicians,” Anthony said.

“We also provide a dedicated account manager to assist you with all your business needs, including the latest in office furniture which we can deliver and install for

you.”