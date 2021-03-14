Nuriootpa’s illegal dumping disgrace

Nuriootpa resident, Mr James Ruwoldt is feeling shocked after he noticed dumping of unwanted household items at his block of land recently.

Mr Ruwoldt was contacted by his future neighbours who said they noticed the illegal dumping of various items such as a barbecue, television, children’s toys and cardboard.

Mr Ruwoldt told The Leader he spoke to a family resident who works in council following the incident.

“I haven’t made a complaint or anything yet,” he said.

“I will be going to the police when I find a time to make a statement.

“At first I was just shocked that this is the type of world we live in.

“I never really got angry about it, but if it was to happen again it would make me react differently.”

Mr Ruwoldt said the alleged dumpers had put other unwanted items in his neighbours skip bin out the front of their new house.

“I started cleaning up straight away,” he added.

“I removed the last of the items on the Tuesday evening.

“My land is currently empty and house construction will start next month.

“It would have cost me a lot more if they had started construction, as the builder would have billed me for them to remove the rubbish.”

According to The Local Nuisance and Litter Control Act 2016, expiation fees for illegally disposing of litter are significant and range from $210 for small items and up to $1,000 for amounts of over 50 litres in size. Maximum penalties of up to $120,000 for an individual can incur, and up to $250,000 for a body corporate if set before the courts.

The legislation also provides a direct liability to the owner of a vehicle who is involved in littering or illegal dumping.

For a long time, illegal dumping has been an ongoing issue in the community as people continue to leave unwanted items on the side of residential streets.

Illegal dumping can significantly diminish the image of a region’s public place and local communities.

The Barossa Council Mayor Bim Lange said Council recognises that most people want to dispose of waste responsibly.

“We are taking proactive action by introducing a voucher system for ratepayers to dispose of both hard waste refuse and green waste,” Mayor Bim said.

“This voucher will be available in a limited capacity soon, for use until the end of June.

“This, coupled with increased education, will help us reduce unwanted hard waste on our residential streets to maintain the region as an attractive place to live and visit.”