Nuriootpa supermarket changes to Barossa Fresh

Barossa Fresh, Nuriootpa is to become South Australia’s largest independent regional supermarket.

New supply arrangements will result in The Barossa Co-op’s Barossa Fresh supermarket becoming South Australia’s largest independent regional supermarket from July 1.

The supermarket will conclude it’s supply arrangements with Foodland in early July, in a move that will deliver a wider product range and more competitive prices for The Barossa Co-op’s 21,000 members.

Brave Logistics, the wholesale division of Drakes supermarkets, will become the main supplier of grocery, frozen and dairy products to Barossa Fresh.

The Barossa Co-op Managaing Director, Mr Neil Retallick, said Drake’s is an independent, South Australian family owned supermarket chain, whose local focus and community values are closely aligned to The Co-op.

“The Barossa Co-op has been associated with Foodland and its grocery wholesaler, Metcash, for more than 50 years but we’ve made this decision in the best interests of the business and our members,” he said.

“Our primary purpose is to provide an outstanding customer experience, and the widest range of products and the most competitive prices to our 21,000 members and customers.

“We believe this can best be achieved as an independent retailer purchasing from an independant wholesaler.

“Brave Logistics will be our major grocery supplier, but Drake’s has not purchased the supermarket.

“We remain proudly member-owned and run, and focused on the local community.”

Neil said more details on the benefits for members of the new supply arrangement are to be announced in the coming weeks.

A new brand for the supermarket is also to be unveiled.