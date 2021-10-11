Nuriootpa Dog park shelter complete

Dog owners who visit Nuriootpa dog park will now be able to enjoy some shelter during the warmer months thanks to the support of the Rotary Club of Barossa Valley.

The club has donated $1,000 for the purchase and build of a shelter from remaining funds of this year’s Barossa Valley Air Show.

Other local family businesses who contributed are Alexander Bros Construction and Civil who built the shelter; Barossa Valley Muddy Paws for the cost of the cement and Barossa Valley Hire who provided the equipment for digging the holes.

Mr Keith Millington, the immediate past president of Rotary Club of Barossa Valley and Chairman of the Barossa Valley Air Show said the groups were happy to help.

“There was definitely a need from the community to have a shelter,” he said.

“I think it’s great to have the shelter because its somewhere out of the weather.

“But it will be more important in the summer on a really hot day to get out of the heat and I know that there is talk about doing some more work depending on the extra support we can get.

“When we were first organising it, COVID hit and we shut down and had no money to do it, but then we had the air show and after that we had some extra funds left over and decided to build it.”

Representative of the local group, “Friends of Nuriootpa dog park”, Ms Lyn Winter welcomed the new infrastructure.

“Ever since the park opened, I have been coming frequently,” she added.

“Every weekend we have a doggy play dates group where up to thirty dogs get together to run and play.

“One thing we were considering is a shade for summer, so when Mr Millington met with us at council and said Rotary were happy to help, it was just wonderful.”

Ms Winter said all of the equipment from the park has been donated by the community.