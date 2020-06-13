Nuriootpa couple have been “through it all”

It’s a special week for Helen and Tony Thiele of Nuriootpa and their family.

Celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13, the day coincides with a milestone birthday for Helen, who turned 70 on June 6.

What makes this celebration even more precious however, is that it is one they thought may never happen.

After beating breast cancer twice, Helen was diagnosed with renal cancer in February last year, and at the time, was given only two to four months to live.

Far from being done with life however, the effervescent Helen has forced doctors to revise their prediction.

She’s now reached 17 months post-diagnosis, and is not prepared to give in any time soon.

“I’m staying strong. I believe God was helping me through this and I’m praying just to be peaceful through it all… and stay with my family as long as possible,” she said.

The sentiment of ‘through it all’ carries significant meaning for Helen.

Since hearing it in a song by American gospel singers, Dave and Barb Anderson, who visited the Thieles’ congregation of St. Petri in Nuriootpa for many years, Helen has held fast to the phrase, drawing comfort from it throughout her life.

“Dave and Barb would do a concert but one song stuck in my head, ‘Through it all’: I put my trust in Jesus, I put my trust in God through it all,” said Helen.

“Dave was here two days after I was diagnosed… and in the middle of the song he looked over at me and said this is for you, Helen. I think of that almost everyday.”

The couple say their marriage has remained strong in the same way, trusting in their faith as they’ve journeyed together through 50 years of highs and lows.

Beginning their courtship in Helen’s home town of Port Pirie, Loxton boy, Tony caught Helen’s eye from the moment he walked into the church hall for a Luther League event.

“I said to my girlfriend, I love the dark haired one!” Helen recalled.

“We loved all the same sports and dancing, and our church and youth activities. We connected on so many issues.”

Tony was hooked by the charm of this bubbly, well-dressed and highly organised young lady.

“I was the president of one group and she was the secretary of another so we had to talk, and she hasn’t stopped talking since!” he laughed.

In 1972, the couple had their son, Nigel, the only child to survive out of eight treasured babies Helen carried over ten years.

He has been the couple’s greatest joy, and they are proud of all of his achievements, including his current role as Brand Ambassador at Seppeltsfield Wines.

Also in 1972, Helen and Tony moved to the Barossa, and have spent nearly fifty years making friends and memories here; actively involved in the church, community groups, and many varied occupations, including co-owning the Shangri-La Thai Restaurant in Nuriootpa.

In their own words, they “love a good project”, and have had a hand in renovating and preserving numerous buildings and cottages around the town, including Schaedel Haus and The Cottage Christian Bookshop of which they are extremely proud.

While COVID-19 has meant they haven’t been able to celebrate this special occasion with as many people as they might have liked, about 20 people celebrated a “socially distant” high tea at St. Petri with them over the weekend, also marking Tony’s birthday on June 9 and Nigel’s birthday on June 7.

“This one means a fair bit to us. It could be the last one. We don’t know,” said Tony.

“You suddenly realise how precious every day of life is,” added Helen.

“Too often we wake up and say what have I got to do today. Now I wake up and I say, thank you, I’m alive and with my family.”