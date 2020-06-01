As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
Nuriootpa Chicken Centre has been trading for 28 years and Kamiel and Amira Hamzy are the current proprietors.
Kamiel’s parents, Fred and Laila Hamzy initially bought the chicken shop in December, 1989 with their son, Kamiel and wife, Amira later taking over the family business.
As a result of the current health pandemic and the tragic passing of Amira’s Mother during this time, we have been overwhelmed by the public response to our situation.
It was important for us to accurately communicate our reasons to temporarily close the business and as a result, the level of community support has been heart-warming.
We’ve received many beautiful flowers and cards, all thoughtfully written. Whilst unexpected, we certainly appreciate everyone of them.
Amira has also been blessed to have Kamiel by her side to comfort her as she grieved the loss of her Mother.
It was particularly difficult for Amira as her Mother lived in Lebanon and was unable to attend the funeral due to the current travel restrictions.
For us, the Barossa community is our second family.
Our business is able to provide for the people of our community in the form of nourishing them with good food, sponsorships and employment and in return, the community is kind enough to help us out in our time of need.
To us, this is how a family functions and this is what makes us proud to be a business owner.
Due to the shortage of tourist numbers in the area and no sporting/service club functions due to the current restrictions, we are fully reliant on the support of our local community.
If our local people want local businesses to survive the Coronavirus pandemic, they need to support local businesses as much as possible.
Think long-term, try to support local first.
Our business sponsors many Football Clubs, Netball Clubs, Cricket Clubs, Golf Clubs, Lawn Bowls Clubs and other charity organisations.
We also make ourselves available 24/7 to the CFS should they ever need us to cater for them at last-minute.
We proudly prepare our food fresh on-site every day. It really is a labour of love but we don’t take short-cuts.
The success of our business has been built on a consistency of freshness and flavour.
We are proud to operate in a very hygienic kitchen and offer a tidy waiting/dining area for our customers which is thoroughly cleaned every day.
Wednesday, 11.00am – 8.30pm
Thursday, 11.00am – 8.30pm
Friday, 11.00am – 8.30pm
Saturday, 11.00am – 8.30pm
Sunday, 11.00am – 8.30pm
CLOSED Monday & Tuesday
57 Murray Street, Nuriootpa