Nuriootpa Chicken Centre has been trading for 28 years and Kamiel and Amira Hamzy are the current proprietors.

Kamiel’s parents, Fred and Laila Hamzy initially bought the chicken shop in December, 1989 with their son, Kamiel and wife, Amira later taking over the family business.

As a result of the current health pandemic and the tragic passing of Amira’s Mother during this time, we have been overwhelmed by the public response to our situation.

It was important for us to accurately communicate our reasons to temporarily close the business and as a result, the level of community support has been heart-warming.

We’ve received many beautiful flowers and cards, all thoughtfully written. Whilst unexpected, we certainly appreciate everyone of them.

Amira has also been blessed to have Kamiel by her side to comfort her as she grieved the loss of her Mother.

It was particularly difficult for Amira as her Mother lived in Lebanon and was unable to attend the funeral due to the current travel restrictions.

For us, the Barossa community is our second family.

Our business is able to provide for the people of our community in the form of nourishing them with good food, sponsorships and employment and in return, the community is kind enough to help us out in our time of need.

To us, this is how a family functions and this is what makes us proud to be a business owner.