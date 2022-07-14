Nuriootpa brigade is like family

Past and present members of the Nuriootpa C.F.S., together with their families are excited to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of the brigade with a dinner at Dimchurch Ebenezer Function Centre in two weeks.

Mr Jeremy Alexander, Nuriootpa C.F.S. member of eight years said it is an honour and a privilege to be a part of a team that is so rich in history and community.

“On behalf of myself and the brigade, we want to thank the community for their support and generosity,” he added.

“It’s also important to recognise family and friends.

“It makes our job a lot easier knowing that we have that support behind us, especially after some of the big fires we had in recent times.”

Local businesses have been instrumental in supporting the Nuriootpa C.F.S over the years, especially through tough times like the Pinery fires.

“Businesses like the Barossa Co-op have been fantastic,” Mr Alexander said.

“Sometimes we will often come back late from a job, and they will kindly open their doors to let us purchase things.

“Through donations from The Vine Inn, Linke’s Bakery and Maggie Beer, we have also been able to purchase equipment.”

Currently, Nuriootpa C.F.S have about 30 members, all who are Nuriootpa locals.

“We have about 10 or 15 life members,” Mr Alexander said.

“To be a life member, you have to be in the brigade for 20 years of service.

“I hope to one day become a life member and continue to serve the community as many others have done before me.”

Nuriootpa C.F.S. members of 40 years are Mr Wes Schilling and John Atze.

Three generations volunteering, Erin O’Doherty, Eloise O’Doherty, Tia Atze, Shane Atze and John Atze.

Two oldest members still volunteering after over 60 years of service in the radio room, Wes Schilling and John Atze.

Father and son, Chris van der Wijngaart and Harry van der Wijngaart.

Mr Stuart Boehm, Nuriootpa C.F.S. captain who began as a cadet just over 30 years ago is just one example within the brigade of how a father inspired a son to continue a family legacy, which has been crucial to Nuriootpa’s success since the establishment back in 1942.

For rural fire fighting, Nuriootpa brigade was launched by a group of like-minded locals who owned a shed where the current Nuriootpa Police station is located.

In this shed is where the men built their first fire truck, which according to Mr Alexander was built from an old Ute.

“The men found that there was a need for a fire brigade in the town, so that’s where it all started,” Mr Alexander said.

Whilst Mr Alexander still calls himself a new member, he said that there have been many positive changes to C.F.S.

“There have been huge changes,” he added.

“The most significant changes have been the safety of crew members and volunteers.

“This includes improvements to our uniforms, PPE wear and appliances.”

In the late 1990s, the State Government made significant changes to ensure that all brigades were well equipped.

Later they made major changes to funding for the C.F.S and to this day local brigades still stand fundamentally on the commitment and energy of its volunteers.

The significance of family and loyalty in the Nuriootpa brigade is evident.

Mr Alexander said he looks forward to his children, William, 14 and Grace, 12 being a part of a well loved team.

“William and Grace are both cadets, so I hope to still be here with them into the future,” he added.

“We have a strong number of cadets at Nuriootpa ranging from ages 11 to 16.

“It’s great to be able to see that experienced members are passing on their skills and knowledge.”