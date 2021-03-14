No time to ‘Wine’, but time to change

When it comes to wine, the Barossa industry has continued to remain resilient following the devastating impacts of the Chinese tariffs which were introduced in November last year.

The tariffs which caused a major impact to not only the Barossa, but throughout Australia, have meant that wine exports have significantly slowed.

The tariffs imposed are expected to be in place until August.

According to a Wine Australia report last month, the impact of China tariffs has been felt as exports decreased by one percent in value to $2.89 billion in the 12 months to December 2020.

Barossa Grape & Wine Association Chief Executive Officer, Mr James March told The Leader the industry is always constant flux and development.

“Effectively, the China market has closed exports from Australia, and Barossa is an important part of that,” he said.

“We can’t yet quantify the full impact, except to say the export market to China has stopped for the short term.

“How it plays out is not something we have control over, but it will be a matter of supporting the industry to adjust.”

Since the imposed tariffs, many Barossa wine producers have looked to diversify their supply chain.

Wine Australia Chief Executive Officer, Mr Andreas Clark said the decline in exports to China had been offset by significant growth in exports to Europe, up 22 per cent to $704 million, the highest value in a decade.

“Wine businesses are resilient and are already adapting to these changed market conditions, increasing their engagement in markets other than China, particularly the UK, USA, Canada and the domestic market,” he said.

Mr March said some wine companies will be more exposed to than others, in terms of their reliance on China.

“However, we will actively be working on strategies to support the industry in diversification,” he added.

In terms of the Barossa market, for the twelve months to December, 2020 the total export value was A$185 million, of that China represented $102 million.

“With China’s export value representing just over 50%, there is no debating the significance,” Mr March said.

“While there has been an immediate impact of the tariffs, the full extent will still take some time to flow through.

“The majority of wine that goes to China is premium red wine, and this is only ready for market 18 months to two years after vintage.

“So, a lot of wine at the moment is from 2018 or 2019 vintage.

“While 2018 was an average yielding year, both 2019 and 2020 were very low, the consequence is we don’t have the same volume of wine for sale.

“As wines are released to market, there is a need to find new markets, either domestically or via export.

“Having less wine available to some extent has softened the blow.

“However, 2021 looks like it is returning to a more normal vintage of around 70,000 tonnes.

“If the tariffs are still in place once the 2021 vintage wines reach the market, the effect of the trade ban will be exacerbated.

“But by that stage we would hope things may have changed in the trading environment.”

Without the introduction of tariffs, the Barossa wine industry anticipated the growth would continue.

“Unfortunately, this is not just a Barossa issue, but an Australian issue,” Mr March said.

“We are doing our best to increase our depth in current export markets while exploring new markets in addition to supporting the industry to adjust.

“With every year comes a new vintage, with a new story to tell and we will continue to connect and identify new opportunities as they come.”