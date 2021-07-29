No new cases today, masks required in high schools

Premier Steven Marshall has announced there has been no new infections of COVID-19 today, as lockdown is set to be lifted on schedule tonight.

As well as the restrictions outlined yesterday, further advice around masks has been stated.

Masks will continue to be required in high risk indoor settings such as personal care services, public transport and health care. They are also strongly recommended in all workplaces where possible.

Secondary school students and staff have been advised to wear masks for the “foreseeable future”, and should treat masks as part of the school uniform, Premier Marshall said.

Sport training is permitted after the lockdown, but no competition may take place over this weekend.

Church services may resume this Sunday, however the 1 person per 4m2 rule applies, and no choir or congregation singing is permitted. A single performer may sing, as long as they are not close to others.