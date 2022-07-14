No chill for hot competition at 24 Hour Trial

The mercury may have dipped below zero in the early hours of Sunday morning, but it did nothing to cool the competition for the 89th annual 24 Hour Trial, which set off from Kapunda Harness Racing Complex over the weekend.

Hundreds of spectators turned out to see 91 bikes out of 131 starters cross the finish line, traversing a challenging course consisting of rocks, bulldust, slippery grass and heavy frost, with at least 500 volunteers helping to make the event a success.

It was a wet start to the race on Saturday morning with showers in Kapunda overnight, but it didn’t take long for the dust to appear.

Likewise the competition heated up with only tens of seconds separating the top three competitors in both the solo and side car categories at the 12 hour mark.

Major upsets included the late retirements of solo rider, Jamie Banks who was challenging for third place, going out injured after 18 hours, and sidecar team, Shane Schiller/Steven Doecke, who were leading at the time, bowing out at 23 hours due to a suspected electrical issue.

Second place solo: Sean Throup

Third place solo: Kyan Haydon

Sidecar winners: Shane Beckmann and Brian Anthony

Second place sidecar: Bradley Hunter and Ryan Pritchard.

First Clubman sidecar: Russell Bailey and Marc Oxley Photos by Don Macaulay and Sandra Plowman

In the end, provisional results show Riley Graham grabbing his second 24 Hour Trial solo win with 19,035 points, ahead of second place, Sean Throup, 19,389 points, and 24 Hour Trial rookie, Kyan Haydon, third on 19,999 points.

In the sidecars, provisional results show rider, Shane Beckmann and passenger, Brian Anthony took out a maiden sidecar win with 22,251 points, with Shane’s regular passenger, Adam Brook unfortunately sidelined due to COVID.

Bradley Hunter/Ryan Pritchard were second on 22,680 points, and third place was taken out by Mark Launer / Tyson Rohrlach, 23,136 points.

A highlight was Isle of Man TT race winner, Cameron Donald finishing the event on a Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, a 250kg adventure bike designed for comfortable touring and adventure riding rather than the encountered racing conditions.

Disappointingly, his companion, Donald Owen riding an identical machine was not as fortunate, retiring on lap three due to un-repairable damage.

Organisers acknowledged the support of volunteers, officials, control keepers, caterers, medical staff, fuel suppliers, landowners, Regional Council of Goyder, Light Regional Council and all others who contributed to the success of the weekend.

Kapunda Primary School reported making approximately $5,500 as a provider of general public catering at the event.