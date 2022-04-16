Nex(t)us stage for new Lyndoch hotel

A $25 million, 80-room tourist development in Lyndoch was given the green light by The Barossa Assessment Panel last week.

Gomersal-based builder and developer, Mr Karl Roth, with a fellow local businessman, lodged the application for Nexus Barossa to expand current accommodation facilities at 221 Yaldara Drive, Lyndoch.

While a start date for construction was unknown at this time, Mr Roth said the project reaching the next stage was a “good outcome”.

“We’re happy to follow the due course of the planning with The Barossa Council,” he said.

“We feel it’s been a good outcome, and it shows that our design is sympathetic to the Barossa.

“We’re excited to hopefully be able to bring the project to reality for the Barossa, we still feel that it’s much-needed in the Barossa, and if done in the right format the way we’ve designed our project and its location, we think it will perform well and long into the future.

“We’re still progressing ahead. Hopefully all going well we can get the project off the ground.”

The single-storey hotel development will include an infinity pool, cocktail bar and lounge, restaurant, function space, day spa, gym, conference room and 104 car parking spaces.

Previously, Mr Roth told The Leader the hotel’s restaurant and day spa were among its facilities also open to non-guest patrons.

During the public consultation period, council received 10 submissions, with six opposing, three supporting with some concerns and one supportive of the proposal.

The applicant provided a response to the submissions and none advised they wished to alter or withdraw their representations.

Four of the respondents who opposed the development, Anthony Skiparis, Tracy Koch, Jared Siviour and Julian Maul were heard at the assessment panel meeting.

Mr Nick Wilson, of Masterplan, attended the meeting and responded to the representations on behalf of KPHR Investments.