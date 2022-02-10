Next crop of Barossa’s leaders graduate

A nine-month leadership course for the region’s young wine grape growers culminated in an online graduation last month.

The Next Crop Barossa 2021 programme mentored 25 individuals aged 19 to 49, providing a series of workshops on critical topics relevant to the economic environment.

The graduates included: Haydon Ahrens, Steve Baraglia, Tom Bartholomaeus, Trent Burge, Daniela Gaggl, Tyran Haase, Sean Heidenreich, Kate Koch, Brad Manuel, Sophie Melton, Ben Miles, Matt Neldner, Adam Pietsch, Conrad Pohlinger, Callum Powell, Adrian Rohrlach, Paul Rohrlach, Jake Rosenzweig, Ben Schiller, Jack Scholz, Sean Schrapel, Tyla Schulz, Paul Thomas, Kate Tracy and Erin Turner.

Participants were grouped into four different projects including: Community, Seeding the Next Crop, Sustainability, plus Technology – Vineyard Mapping.

Industry guests presented to participants on areas including: industry history, present situation and future options; communication and negotiation; social media and digital technology; value chain thinking; financial and business management; succession planning; agribusiness policy, governance and legislation; AgTech and innovation; environment and climate change adaption, plus capacity building and mentoring.

Tanunda participant and sixth generation wine grape grower, Ben Schiller said the programme was an opportunity to network with like-minded young people.

“It’s a great course, I took something valuable out of every session,” he said.

“I encourage others to be involved in future next crop programmes.”

Participants are encouraged to step up into leadership roles either in their family business or in the wider Barossa community.