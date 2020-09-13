New youth room for Langmeil Lutheran Church

Langmeil Lutheran Church, Tanunda has a brand new, colourful youth room thanks to the hard work of their congregation.

With an idea to reboot the church into the 21st century, young congregation members had the vision for change and came up with the concept.

Pastor Julian Bayha explained that they previously had two smaller rooms – a dark, corner room for the youth, and the other a store room.

“By knocking down the wall we’ve opened up the space. It’s bright and colourful, with a television, storage, sink and lots of seating,” said Pastor Julian.

“We just wanted to make it an attractive facility to encourage new users.”

Sid Wrangles, Volunteer Children’s Church Worker, explained that the church used the ‘COVID window’ to complete the renovation, which only took around two months.

“We really want to offer the best for the community. We want to re-connect with the youth and those next generations,” said Sid.

“It’s also about moving the church forward with change and renewal. New people joining always re-invigorates it, and this new room symbolises a new era.”

Users of the new youth room include the youth ministry, Young Life programme, those doing bible studies and students from Faith Lutheran College’s Junior Campus, adjacent to the church.

A number of individuals and community groups are also welcome to use the room.

Sid and Pastor Julian hinted that this isn’t the only new project happening at Langmeil Lutheran Church.

“We loved the buzz this created. We have been really blessed that people have given in so many ways. It means we can really achieve things when we have that commitment from our members,” said Pastor Julian.

Sid added, “We have a degree of confidence to take on the next phase now.”