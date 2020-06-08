New way to raise much needed funds

A live video performance from entertainer, Rodney Vincent on social media has proved to be a winner for Barossa Area Fundraisers for Cancer.
With the expertise of Nuriootpa’s Garry Wharton,the organisation were able to deliver two shows last month and raise at least $2,600.
COVID-19 restrictions forced the new found way to raise money for the community organisation with Garry recognising Rodney was expected to come to the Barossa in May.
“I thought it would be good for him to do a live show and raise funds for the
Barossa Area Fundraisers for Cancer,” said Garry.
Garry said he was happy to be able to help the community and feels privileged to be part of it.
“There was a lot of feedback over the radio presentation because we got such a good audio from Rodney,” said Garry.
Entertainers putting their talent to the airwaves is an increasing way for them to work through current restrictions.
Garry, who entertains for the local residential aged care facilities, has also adopted this way to keep up with his prior commitments.
The team effort has been welcomed by Barossa Area Fundraisers for Cancer president, Julie Combe who said more money is likely to come in.
“It is absolutely wonderful,” said Julie.
“With Jo, she has been the absolute instigator of all of this. Rodney was supposed to do a concert in May and inturn he has given his time and service to us at no cost with all donations going towards the replacement of another car.”
While this method isn’t their usual way of raising money, Julie notes any way they can during this time is important.
“In this time of uncertainty it brought if nothing else, joy to people’s lives,” said Julie.
A recently released savoury cookbook is also proving to be a winner for the Barossa Area Fundraisers for Cancer with Julie acknowledging the continued support from the community for them to be able to offer assistance to those travelling with cancer.