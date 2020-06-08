New way to raise much needed funds

A live video performance from entertainer, Rodney Vincent on social media has proved to be a winner for Barossa Area Fundraisers for Cancer.

With the expertise of Nuriootpa’s Garry Wharton,the organisation were able to deliver two shows last month and raise at least $2,600.

COVID-19 restrictions forced the new found way to raise money for the community organisation with Garry recognising Rodney was expected to come to the Barossa in May.