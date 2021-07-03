New town and heritage maps a first for Angaston

Angaston is the first local town to have its own town and heritage maps thanks to the ef-forts of Dr. Bill Gransbury and Theo Marks, the maps’ co-ordinators revealed Steve Falland, chairman of Angaston Community & Business Alliance at their Annual General Meeting held at Wanera Wine Bar, Angaston last Wednesday.

During the meeting, in his chairman’s report, Steve Falland praised the efforts of those involved in the town maps, saying it was a long task and people love the heritage walk around Angaston.

Steve said despite COVID causing a soft opening, the committee would still like to see a wiz bang opening of the Barossa Adventure Station which they hope to have soon.

The new attraction has been a huge success with a number of people coming to support the facility.

There has been a spin off effect from the Barossa Adventure Station opening in that busi-nesses have been selling out of food and more businesses are opening on the week-end.

In addition to this, last week the Barossa Adventure Station won an award for best entertainment area.

“None of this could have happened without the effort of deputy chairman, Theo Marks,” said Steve.

He added, “It is a great place to have lunch and relax. The good thing is that the railway station is close to the main street.”

Money is still being spent in the Angaston main street through The Barossa Council in-stalling dedicated footpath repairs, paving and bike racks to come.

Council has allocated $80,000 a year for the next couple of years to town improvements.

Angaston Community & Business Alliance are looking forward to an easier run for their traditional Christmas parade night and are hopeful that COVID doesn’t interrupt their plan to have a Christmas parade again this year.

Alliance members will be out soon to start a new membership drive to help pay the public liability insurance and other costs, such as holding the Christmas parade.

Treasurer’s report

Joel Wilson, in his treasurer’s report, revealed how COVID has had its affect on the business alliance’s funds, primarily because fundraising events were not able to be held.

However, he said membership fees have helped.

An increase in membership over the next 12 months would further help the financial situation.

Tree concern in the town

John Little said he is concerned about the number of old trees being cut down in Angaston.

Some of the cut down trees are in his street and in the town in general.

Jim Lambert said it appeared there seems to be a double standard when it comes to trees.

“For instance, if I want to trim even one tree on my property I have to get State Government approval,” he said.

Election of office bearers

Leanne Standing announced that she would not be seeking re-election as secretary and Steve Falland advised that he would like to step down as president.

However, as there were no names put forward for president or secretary, Steve said he would continue in the president’s position until a suitable person could be found. Theo Marks offered to help in the secretary role.

Newly elected committee members: Adam Hall, Steve Falland, Andrew Murphy and Andrew Shaw.