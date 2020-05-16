New technology for Mount Pleasant CFS

Thanks to donations from their community, Mount Pleasant CFS have recently been able to purchase a brand new thermal imaging camera.
Captain Glynn Jackson explained that the FLIR (forward-looking infrared) thermal imaging camera will improve the brigade’s effectiveness when mopping up grass, forest and tree fires, and crews can establish where any hot spots are.
It will also help them in road crash rescues.
“After the Cudlee Creek fire, some trees suddenly reignited two to three weeks later. With this new technology we can make sure fires are fully extinguished in tree stumps,” said Glynn.
“It detects up to 300 degrees Celsius and is very simple to use. It will be taken with the crew to every rural and grass fire. It’s for heat detection but also firefighter safety.”
Glynn, who has been with Mount Pleasant CFS for five years, added that the brigade had wanted this camera for 12 to 18 months.
Concordia, Williamston and Lyndoch CFS groups have also recently bought thermal imaging cameras.
“We purchased it with donations from the community, and now it’s another aid for us to continue protecting our region,” said Glynn.
“This is just one of the ways the town has supported us. That’s what I like about Mount Pleasant… it’s a really strong community.
“It’s so great to have this new technology, but we’re just hoping we don’t have to use the camera too much!”