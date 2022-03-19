New staff, same numbers

The Angaston based Barossa Ambulance Station has welcomed two new faces to their ranks with paramedic Neil Gallagher and student paramedic, Chris Lofdahl joining the crew.

They are replacing staff who have retired from the service or transferred to other stations and the Barossa allocation remains the same.

“We are not new as such. There is no additional staff here,” Neil told The Leader.

The experienced paramedic transferred from Gawler station and knows the area well, having worked in the region for nearly four years.

“There is a shortage of staff here in the Barossa. We were just unable to fill the slots here because it is an on-call station. Neil said last Friday morning in the lead up to completing a 96 hour week.

Student paramedic, Chris joins the Barossa crew after being selected for the highly contested “Graduated Paramedic Pathway” which means he will be working and studying for the next five years.

“I was a volunteer at Kapunda for about 5 years,” Chris said of his experience.

“I’d go to training every Wednesday night and then volunteer on weekends or during the week whenever I could.”

Admitting he’s taken on “a real big commitment”, he’s up for the challenge ahead to achieve his career goal.

“It just goes to show that if you want something bad enough, you can chase it. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve taken a fairly substantial pay cut, but in the long run it will be worth it.”

Chris joins the team during one of the most difficult times in the service’s history and his colleague, Neil knows only too well what the local crew faces.

“To run the Barossa station for 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, there is 16 staff plus two team leaders,” said Neil who is a state councillor representing Adelaide Hills and Barossa Region with the Ambulance Employees’ Association.

“Ideally, we should have 32 people here to meet demands.

“We have one ambulance running full time during the day, an ambulance running on a semi-part time basis and a spare. Plus, we have two hospitals that are really, probably no longer fit for purpose.

“Essentially, we are working with the same ambulance resources that we would have had here in the 90s. We’ve only ever had two crews here and it’s now the year 2022.”

Neil cites the ongoing challenge of covering a “vast area”, traffic issues, as well as an aging demographic and expanding population.

“We need to provide the appropriate coverage to the people here. These areas are growing, there are new estates in Nuriootpa, Angaston… all these areas are getting bigger and bigger.

“Due to the advances in medical technology, people are living longer which is great. But the thing we do have (as a result) is people with more comorbidities – more complex patients which also adds to our on scene time.”

Paramedics are also limited in what they can do on location during call-outs.

“We are limited in the drugs we can give, we are limited in the actions we can perform. That means we have to try and call an intensive care paramedic because they obviously have a higher scope of practice.

“But out here in this area, they are not going to get an intensive care paramedic and that’s why we were on scene for an hour and a bit the other day because our nearest Intensive Care Paramedic was in

Salisbury.”

Neil said improvements are needed and the people of the Barossa were “entitled to decent levels of emergency service”.

“Much needs to be done, it’s an essential service, it’s not some kind of frippery,” he added

“In this area in particular, I don’t think people realise how much danger they are in when it comes to emergency response.”