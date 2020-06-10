Wednesday, June 10, 2020

New partnership demonstrates local values

>> Corey Redden, Redtech Commercial Refrigeration with Dylan Murdoch, business leader, Barossa Fresh in the refrigeration plant room at Barossa Fresh Foodland.

Being able to service a number of key Barossa businesses has allowed Redtech Commercial Refrigeration to grow their business and recently team up with Barossa Fresh Foodland to maintain all their refrigeration systems.

According to Redtech Commercial Refrigeration’s Corey Redden, it’s a partnership formed strongly on the local servicing local principle which both parties are excited about.

“We are proud to serve The Co-op with honest and technical expertise 24/7, reliable and prompt service and a high quality of professional work,” said Corey.

Dylan Murdoch, business leader at Barossa Fresh Foodland has praised the new partnership with Redtech Commercial Refrigeration.

“As a community co-operative we strongly value giving back and supporting our community in which we operate in,” said Dylan.

“With Redtech being a local business within the Barossa it was an opportunity to represent our values.

“Corey and his team are very efficient, professional and supportive making our decision to build a relationship with Redtech the right one and we look forward to strengthening and growing together.”

“We have an exceptional ability to tailor our services to the needs of the customer, making sure that our clients feel confident with the work we complete.”

Corey Redden

Redtech Commercial Refrigeration

Barossa based, Redtech Commercial Refrigeration is owned and operated by Corey, who grew up in Tanunda and started his apprenticeship in the Barossa.

He moved to Adelaide, allowing him to gain experience with larger scale commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and returned to the Barossa five years ago to create the business.

Corey brings with him 15 years of knowledge and experience in the industry.

Corey’s knowledge comes from his vast experience of installing and repairing supermarket refrigeration systems, designing and engineering complex refrigeration systems and working with multifaceted controls and BMS (building management systems).   

He brings extensive experience in facilities management for large multinational sites across South Australia and interstate.

Originally a sole trader, the growth in the business has enabled Corey to employ refrigeration technicians and administration staff.

“We ensure detailed methodology and constantly outstanding services,” said Corey.

“We have an exceptional ability to tailor our services to the needs of the customer, making sure that our clients feel confident with the work we complete.”

Offering a 24 hour seven day a week service, Redtech Commercial Refrigeration service beyond the Barossa including the far north areas of Adelaide,
Clare Valley, Mid North and Riverland regions.

contact details

0423 594 118

email

admin@redtechcommercialrefrigeration.com

Address

PO Box 132, Stockwell 

web

www.redtechcommercialrefrigeration.com

Since 1918 The Leader has been the leading source of local news in the Barossa Valley, South Australia.

