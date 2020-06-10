New partnership demonstrates local values

Being able to service a number of key Barossa businesses has allowed Redtech Commercial Refrigeration to grow their business and recently team up with Barossa Fresh Foodland to maintain all their refrigeration systems.

According to Redtech Commercial Refrigeration’s Corey Redden, it’s a partnership formed strongly on the local servicing local principle which both parties are excited about.

“We are proud to serve The Co-op with honest and technical expertise 24/7, reliable and prompt service and a high quality of professional work,” said Corey.

Dylan Murdoch, business leader at Barossa Fresh Foodland has praised the new partnership with Redtech Commercial Refrigeration.

“As a community co-operative we strongly value giving back and supporting our community in which we operate in,” said Dylan.

“With Redtech being a local business within the Barossa it was an opportunity to represent our values.

“Corey and his team are very efficient, professional and supportive making our decision to build a relationship with Redtech the right one and we look forward to strengthening and growing together.”