New normal begins as cellar doors re-open

As COVID-19 restrictions relax, cellar doors across the valley are re-opening to what has been described as a “new normal”.

Seppeltsfield Road Distillers chose to open from May 29 under strict regulations which included the need to serve food.

Those rules eased in time for the Queen’s Birthday long weekend and owner, Nicole Durdin said she felt a sense of excitement among locals and tourists during the past week.

“It’s been 10 weeks,” Nicole said of the Barossa’s cellar door closures.

“For us, it is just so nice to have people back in the tasting room. People are excited to be out and about, I think they have suffered from cabin fever!”

Bookings for tastings at seated tables in hour-long time slots have become the new norm for the popular gin venue but Nicole said the situation didn’t seem to worry

patrons.

“We’ve had to be very organised…While we are restricted in numbers, we’re actually finding people are spending more money.”

Vanessa Seppelt, Hayes Family Wines said she was pleased to open for the Queen’s Birthday long weekend, despite being restricted to a maximum of 10 visitors at a time, seated at tables, due to the size of their cellar door space and the one person per four square metre rule.

“That’s what we would tend to have anyway,” said Vanessa.

“It will be exciting to have people back, but I’m a little bit nervous as well..with the cleaning and all of that,” said Vanessa last Friday.

Like a number of wineries, Vanessa has been hosting virtual tastings via Zoom during the lockdown period.

“We had 150 for our last one,” she said.

“We’ve bottled over 4,000, 500 ml bottles through isolation and sent them out to people which is insane – it’s a lot of bubble wrap! So we have stayed connected in a way from that perspective, but it will be great to be face to face once more.”

It’s this creativity and the opportunity for new possibilities that Damien Tscharke, Tscharke Wines sees as positives to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’ve been adapting to a new space and new ways in which we are going to engage in experiences with consumers,” said Damien in the lead up to his venue being open for the long weekend.

“I’m kind of excited because it creates opportunity to do things a little differently…we’ve had a few weeks to really knuckle down and change things up a bit.”

He admits to being a little “hesitant to go too hard” as the wine industry makes its way through the COVID-19 pandemic and into a new era.

“I think people’s mentality has shifted, so it won’t be like it was,” said Damien.

“But what will that be? What’s it going to be like? We’re all anxious to make the most of that.”

All agree the Barossa was the best place to be as the world navigates the coronavirus stronghold.

“The support that we have had from the BGWA and Tourism Barossa in keeping us informed and what that looks like has been really awesome,” added Vanessa.

“I think being in the Barossa, we are in the perfect place to be able to pull

together.”