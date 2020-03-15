New mural for Talunga Park

A mural depicting Mount Pleasant’s rail history has been hand painted on the side of a shed in the town’s Talunga Park.

The park was formerly Mount Pleasant’s railway station until the 1960’s.

The train featured on the mural is actually the last train to travel the railway line from Balhannah to Mount Pleasant – the 706.

Artist, Graham Westwood lives in Angas Valley just outside the town, but previously spent eight years in Mount Pleasant and is still part of the Men’s Shed and RSL.

Graham was commissioned for the project through a grant.

He has spent almost 30 hours completing the 30 metre long mural, which he hopes to have completely finished this week.

The train and surrounding scenery take up about half of the project, whilst horses and more landscape will take up the other half.

Graham explained that he used oil paint for some of the smaller details, but the mural was mostly done using enamel paint, which he believes proved ‘quite difficult’.

“But I’ve always liked the challenge! I’ve painted since I was about 10 years old,” said Graham.

“I’m so happy to be part of the project. It really brightens up the space, and you can see it from the market and the road when you’re driving past.

“It’s really a great kick when people stop and say how fantastic it looks!”