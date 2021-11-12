New multi million dollar cellar door for Tanunda

Accolade Wines plans a multi million dollar project to be built on the grounds of St Hallett Cellar Door, Tanunda, that will offer premium multi-brand wine experiences at the cellar door.

Set to launch late 2022, this tourism landmark will capitalise on local, national and international tourism as Australia opens up.

The designs, which are modelled on the contemporary Australian vernacular, work seamlessly with the native landscape to create a truly special destination.

The purpose-built space spans over 600sq metres and will be built adjacent to the existing heritage cellar, working winery and accompanying native landscaped grounds.

Mr Andrew McDowell, National Cellar Door Manager said the new site would feature a highly desirable, first-class restaurant and functions facility, along with the cellar door and tasting room showcasing the Grant Burge, St Hallett and Rolf Binder premium wine brands in one location.

“The project places wining and dining at the centre of the design. Spaces are carved out to create vaults for tasting, eating and cellaring,” said Principal architect at studio-gram, Mr Dave Bickmore.

“In each of these modes, the architecture is there to support and enlighten the human experience, and the interior becomes a canvas for a play of dappled light and shadow cast from the vast gum tree canopies above.”

The project is currently being assessed by The Barossa Council for planning approval.