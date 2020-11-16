New home for Southern Barossa Men’s Shed

Southern Barossa Men’s Shed members have settled into their brand new home and are looking forward to officially opening the space on November 14.

Located on the grounds of Wirraminna Care in Williamstown, the new 18 by nine metre shed is a big step up for the group.

Mr Glen Venning, Chairman, explained that their previous shed on the grounds, which they had for five years, was less than half the size.

“We got to a point where you couldn’t move around other people working. There were two work benches basically touching each other in the small shed,” said Glen.

“Just the kitchen in this new shed is bigger than our whole previous location!”

The group, which consists of roughly 15 members from Williamstown and Lyndoch, received the keys on May 25 and have been ‘frantically working on the shed’ ever

since.

Glen explained that the new shed and move had been made possible thanks to generous donations of materials and machinery from the local community.

On top of this, earlier in the year Member for Barker, Mr Tony Pasin presented the shed with $6,844 funding as part of the National Shed Development Programme.

The funding was used for safety signage, a chemical storage cabinet, PPE, tactile floor indicator, tactile signage, two wall grab rails, modular kitchen and a continuous flow hot water system.

The funding also helped them to purchase a new saw bench.

The Barossa Council also gave a grant of $5,000 to the Men’s Shed for disabled access, parking and toilet facilities.

“The move has been amazing. We’ve had the community really get behind us,” said Glen.

And it’s being part of the community that is at the heart of the men’s shed according to Glen, who started it all five years ago.

They have worked with the community owned Wirraminna Care making tables and doing repairs, as well as making pizza boards, cheese boards, salt and pepper grinders and much more.

They are also looking at restoring the old jail located adjacent to their new shed.

To Glen, the men’s shed isn’t about what the ‘fellas’ can do, what their career has been and what skills they have.

It’s really about taking care of each other’s mental health.

“Some women sit and talk, pouring it all out, but sometimes men don’t do that. So a men’s shed is a place for camaraderie with the guys, as well as just being able to sit down and have a chat,” said Glen.

“No matter how old you are you can still learn new skills. The mental health benefits from this place are just amazing.”